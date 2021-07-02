Jessica Alba Shares Cute Family Photos from 3½-Year-Old Son Hayes' 'First Time' at Disneyland

Jessica Alba and her family are spending some time in the Happiest Place on Earth!

On Thursday, the Honest Company founder, 40, shared photos from her 3½-year-old son Hayes' very first visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one picture, Alba and husband Cash Warren are seen sitting by their son while riding on a boat at the It's a Small World attraction. Another snap shows Hayes, wearing a plaid button-up shirt and protective face mask, being carried by his dad.

Alba also snapped a selfie with her little one on the Alice in Wonderland ride.

jessica alba Credit: Jessica Alba/instagram

jessica alba Credit: Jessica Alba/instagram

"Disneyland photo dump - Hayesieee's first time🎢🧚🏽✨💛," the mother of three — who also shares daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 9½, with Warren, 42 — wrote on her Instagram.

In the post, Alba posted a video of Hayes in action as he rode on the Mater's Junkyard Jamboree ride with his grandparents.

"Hayes with Nana & Papa," she captioned the clip.

jessica alba Credit: Jessica Alba/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this week, Alba gave fans a glimpse of Hayes' more serious side when she posted a shot of the toddler joining her for a day of work. In the sweet mother-and-son snap, Hayes wore a hat reading "Lil Bro" as he sat beside Alba at her desk.

"Hayesie boo makin this Monday a lil sweeter," the actress wrote in the caption. "Tempted to let him take over for the day while I live my best toddler life lol."

In January, Alba opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her family stayed entertained during lockdown amid the pandemic, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Says She Cried When Daughter Haven, 9½, Walked In on Her and Husband Cash Warren

"We learned TikTok," she said at the time, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"