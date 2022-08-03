Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'

Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her oldest is growing up!

The Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a sweet photo on Wednesday with daughter Honor, 14, posing together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wraps her arms around her mom, who wears a bra top and blazer with pants.

"My (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl 💖," Alba captioned the Instagram photo.

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes, 4, and daughter Haven, 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In June, Alba and Warren celebrated as Honor graduated middle school.

"Another one," Alba captioned the family photo from Honor's graduation, alluding to Haven's elementary school graduation a week prior. "So proud of my Honorcita - major congrats on this huge milestone 🎉👏🏽🥳 off to high school, baby girl! 💗"

The graduation came weeks after Honor's 14th birthday and she was celebrated by Alba in a photo carousel on Instagram.

"My whole heart, my first baby - 14 years 🤯! Where did the time go!?" Alba wrote in a heartfelt caption. "It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other's souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world, and showing me the deepest most profound love ♥️🌈✨."

"I am so proud of who you are - so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative, and artistic - you are all of the things and so much more my Angel," she continued. "I'm honored 😇 you chose me to be your mama - you have been one of my greatest gifts in this life!! #Honorcita #BirthdayGirl #thisis14."

In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the actress spoke candidly in her cover interview about going to therapy with both of her daughters, and the positive impact it has on her relationship with her girls.

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," she explained. "That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.' "

Alba said that their therapist is able to be "really objective" and help to "create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting."

"I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes,' " she recalled telling her girls.

"'Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble – let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?' "