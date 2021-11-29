Jessica Alba shared a series of pictures to Instagram as she says she had "an awesome week with my sweet fam bam"

Jessica Alba Shares Family Photos from Thanksgiving Week — and Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up!

Jessica Alba is kicking off the holiday season with family time.

On Monday, the 40-year-old actress shared a series of photos from an "awesome" Thanksgiving week with her family, including her three kids, daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 3.

In the first shot, Alba, who shares her kids with husband Cash Warren, and her family pose for the camera while sitting against a ledge inside a house. The group dressed up for the evening, with Alba and her daughters wearing dresses and Warren and Hayes in checked button-down shirts.

The three kids pose for a silly shot in the second photo with Honor lying across the ledge with her two siblings above and below her.

"#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties @kellysawyer @jpatricof #grateful #thankful #blessed," Alba writes.

Earlier this month, the Fantastic Four star shared a hilarious video to Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes moments from her family's holiday PJ photo shoot for The Honest Company.

For the shoot, the family of five dressed in matching gray and black pajamas.

The video captures several relatable moments of the family trying to stay poised between shots as well as close-ups of Alba's kids looking more and more unamused as the shoot goes on.