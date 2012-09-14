Jessica Alba Teaching Honor the Benefits of Giving Back

"Honor is just running her mouth about her observations on the world, and her desire to be a doctor mermaid," Alba shares.

Who said Jessica Alba‘s children are too young to be involved in her charity work?

The actress — and co-founder of The Honest Company — is already taking action when it comes to teaching her daughters Honor Marie, 4, and Haven Garner, 13 months, the benefits of giving back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I talk to Honor about not wasting and recycling. I talk to her about having so many things and that there are children out there who don’t have what she has,” Alba, 31, told PEOPLE at Self magazine‘s Women Doing Good Awards on Wednesday.

“So when she is done playing with something or outgrows something,” she continues, “it goes to a baby who doesn’t have it.”

But while she may be following in her famous mom’s footsteps when it comes to spreading the love, Honor’s future career plans don’t seem to involve the big screen.

“Honor is just running her mouth about her observations on the world, and her desire to be a doctor mermaid,” Alba shares, adding Haven has been hitting a few milestones of her own lately.

“I think Haven will be walking soon and every day she is saying a new word — right now it’s hot,” she says.

From her acting — she will next appear in A.C.O.D. — to running her eco-friendly company, Alba is a strong believer in staying organized — but admits even the best laid plans can go awry.

“I am really into schedules. It helps me stay sane,” she says. “You will never be perfect so just trying to take it one day at a time, do as much as you can and live in the moment.”