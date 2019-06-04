Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Started Going to Therapy with 10-Year-Old Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is getting candid about taking her 10-year-old daughter Honor Marie with her to therapy.

While speaking at Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference in Hollywood this weekend, Alba, 38, said that she is hoping to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her” through therapy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it,” Alba said. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”

“I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving,” she continued. “So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

In addition to Honor, Alba and her husband Cash Warren share daughter Haven Garner, 7, and son Hayes, 1.

This isn’t the first time Alba has gotten candid about her parenting.

“Things aren’t gonna always come easy in life and anything that’s worth having, you have to work for,” she told PEOPLE last September. “I wasn’t naturally really good at anything, so it always took a great deal of effort to accomplish anything for me.”

“It’s just a good life lesson for my kids,” she added.

Alba has echoed this sentiment in other interviews.

“If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, ‘Do you like your life? Because it’s not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That’s why you take care of your stuff,’” she said last November in an interview with Parents magazine.

“And guess what? If you don’t work hard, your life won’t always be like this,” she continued. “You’ve got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well. I’m hardcore about that.”

“I’ve been a feminist my whole life because I’ve always believed in equality. My husband and kids believe in it too,” the actress continued. “It’s so basic. Be kind. Be fair. And stand up for anyone who is not being treated with fairness or kindness. It’s not complicated.”