Jessica Alba Reveals She Now Goes to Therapy with Both Daughters: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Jessica Alba is all about striving for open communication with her kids.

In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the actress, 41, speaks candidly in her cover interview about going to therapy with both of her daughters, Honor, 14, and Haven, 10, and the positive impact it has on her relationship with her girls.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alba, who shares her daughters as well as 4-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren, has previously discussed going to therapy with Honor but reveals for the first time that Haven is now part of their sessions.

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," she explains. "That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessica Alba Glamour - August 2022 Credit: Dennis Leupold

The Honest Company founder says that their therapist is able to be "really objective" and help to "create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting."

"I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes,' " she recalls telling her girls.

"'Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble – let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?' "

Last summer, Alba was on an episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby where she shared that she began attending mother-daughter therapy with her eldest child two years ago to work through communication barriers.

Jessica Alba Glamour Cover August 2022 Credit: Dennis Leupold

"Like my 13-year-old, I'm struggling with not treating her like a little [kid]— I want to treat them all like babies. I want to baby them. Still, my tendency is to parent them as if they are little," the author said at the time. "I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11. For me it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together."

Honor "felt empowered to find her voice" in therapy, said Alba, adding that her child was able to "speak her voice and own her opinions in a way and really gain confidence to say, 'Hey, Mom, I like this, I don't like this.' "

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Alba explained that while she appreciates the benefits of therapy with Honor, she also handles harder conversations as they come up.

"I think every lesson is really a moment for reflection. I don't avoid conversation," the mom of three said. "I think it's all just how can we have a better understanding of each other."