Jessica Alba Reveals at Baby Shower: It's a Girl!
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child with an intimate baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday.
The 26-year-old welcomed about 40 guests – including fellow actresses Rashida Jones and Jaime King – to the lunchtime baby bash at the new Ever After Tea House in Studio City. Her big announcement: She’s having a girl.
“She’s been telling friends she’s having a girl,” says a source, who confirms Alba received a lot of pink gifts at her shower, including a onesie from L.A.’s Intuition.
Alba also registered at Bel Bambini (where Christina Aguilera shopped), and received the Bloom Fresco High Chair from a friend. She is decorating her nursery with organic products and got several items from Soleil Moon Frye’s eco-friendly store The Little Seed.
As jazz played in the background, the crowd dined under white umbrellas on skewers of tiger shrimps, chocolate-covered strawberries and mini pastries and sipped on “Life’s a Peach” Bellinis, E! online reports.
Alba’s fiancé, Cash Warren, arrived after the luncheon to help tow away the gifts.
• Reporting by JENNIFER GARCIA and ULRICA WIHLBORG
Like this story? Click on the Yahoo Buzz! button below to Buzz it up!