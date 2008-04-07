Jessica Alba Reveals at Baby Shower: It's a Girl!

The expectant actress hosted a tea party luncheon in L.A. over the weekend
By People Staff Updated January 19, 2022 06:07 PM
Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child with an intimate baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday.

The 26-year-old welcomed about 40 guests – including fellow actresses Rashida Jones and Jaime King – to the lunchtime baby bash at the new Ever After Tea House in Studio City. Her big announcement: She’s having a girl.

“She’s been telling friends she’s having a girl,” says a source, who confirms Alba received a lot of pink gifts at her shower, including a onesie from L.A.’s Intuition.

Alba also registered at Bel Bambini (where Christina Aguilera shopped), and received the Bloom Fresco High Chair from a friend. She is decorating her nursery with organic products and got several items from Soleil Moon Frye’s eco-friendly store The Little Seed.

As jazz played in the background, the crowd dined under white umbrellas on skewers of tiger shrimps, chocolate-covered strawberries and mini pastries and sipped on “Life’s a Peach” Bellinis, E! online reports.

Alba’s fiancé, Cash Warren, arrived after the luncheon to help tow away the gifts.

• Reporting by JENNIFER GARCIA and ULRICA WIHLBORG

