Jessica Alba Says Daughter Honor, 12, Was 'Mortified' After Finding Out About Mom's Fame

Jessica Alba is revealing how she explained her Hollywood fame to her kids.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the Honest Company founder, 39, shared that she didn't tell her kids about her movie stardom until she felt like it was the proper moment. But her fame, the mom says, doesn't impress her girls, Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9.

"They think I'm so cringey," she said. "They think I'm the most cringey mom, the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom. I'm like, 'That's so mean! There are so many more cringey moms than me, guys!' They're like, 'Even saying that, Mom, is cringey.' "

She continued: " ... For the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress. I remember when Honor was in like first grade, she was mortified and she came home and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me!' She knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me."

The star, who shares her kids with husband Cash Warren, recalled Honor saying at the time, "'You never told me you'd be in grocery stores and in Target!' "

"A friend had brought a magazine to school and put Honor on blast, and Honor was like 'What is going on? Why are you on this magazine? What is happening here?' " said Alba. "So I had to break it to her that I was an actress and sometimes I do the magazines — and she felt so betrayed!"