Jessica Alba: We're Working on Keeping Honor 'Humble'

Jessica Alba is all about giving back — and she’s determined to pass the goodwill on to her daughters, too.

Supporting the idea that it should all start at an early age, the actress is already teaching her 3½-year-old daughter Honor Marie the importance of helping others.

“We’re starting to talk to her about it,” Alba, 30, told PEOPLE during the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies luncheon Dec. 2 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Keeping her humble and not trying to over spoil her and letting her understand that there are people that don’t have what she has.”



And it’s a lesson Alba and husband Cash Warren are ready to put to the test with a sweep of Honor’s closets.

“We’re going to do a clean out of things that she doesn’t need anymore and can give to a child who doesn’t have that,” she explains. “There are ways you can introduce it, for sure.”

Honor is also learning how to help out with her little sister Haven Garner, 4 months. “She helps me change her, she loves that. She helps me feed her,” Alba shares. “When she’s fussy she entertains her. She really is a great help.”

So what parenting tips would Alba give to other famous moms-to-be like pal Jessica Simpson?

“I’m friends with her so I’m going to talk to her about that personally,” she laughs.