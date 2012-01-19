Jessica Alba Launches The Honest Company

The actress and mom of two launches a new collection of eco-friendly cleaning products, diapers and wipes that are safe for the whole family.

As a wife and mother of two girls, Jessica Alba constantly found herself hitting a dead end when searching for eco-friendly products for her home.

So, the actress partnered with friend Chris Gavigan to launch The Honest Company — a collection of completely toxic-free household cleaning goods, diapers and wipes — to help eliminate the hassle of hunting down natural options for every family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.



“I created Honest because I was extremely frustrated trying to find safer, eco-friendly products for my family that actually worked,” says Alba, here at the line’s official launch in New York City at ABC Kitchen on Tuesday.

The mom-of-two also admits that one of her goals was to place greener options at all parents’ fingertips. So not only can you sign up at Honest.com to interact with the company’s online community, but you can also order product bundles to be shipped directly to your doorstep.

The Honest Family Essential Bundle ($36) includes yummy skin and hair care products plus laundry detergent and hand soap. And the Honest Diaper Bundle ($80) features a month’s supply of non-toxic, chlorine-free and plant-based diapers and, for a limited time only, their extra soft wipes.

Alba, who welcomed daughter Haven last August, is already a huge fan of the company’s adorable diapers. “They’re the best! They have the cutest designs and patterns and they work better than any diaper I’ve ever tried before,” she reveals.

“Before, I was actually layering two diapers together on Honor to try to prevent overnight leaks. With the Honest diaper, we all sleep better!”

Best of all? A portion of every dollar earned will be donated to Baby2Baby, a local charity group that supplies needy Los Angeles families with baby supplies and gear.