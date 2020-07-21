Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Alongside some of her favorite photos from the trip, Jessica Alba stressed how her family "consistently wore masks" and "washed/sanitized our hands"

Warrens Go West! Jessica Alba Takes All Three Kids on a 'Family Vacay' to 'Magical' Wyoming

Jessica Alba and her brood got some much-needed time in the great outdoors.

Late Monday night, the actress and Honest Company co-founder, 39, posted a series of snapshots from a recent family getaway to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In the images, Alba posed alongside her three children — son Hayes Alba, 2½, plus daughters Haven Garner, 9 next month, and Honor Marie, 12 — in the car and outside, and also shared pictures of each of them rocking their own face masks (even little Hayes!) amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The photo of the L.A.'s Finest star with all three of her kids was presumably taken by husband Cash Warren, who appears to be just visible in the background of the last picture in Alba's slideshow.

"Family vacay in #jacksonhole #wyoming — wow! What a magical place 🙌🏽✨," Alba began her caption.

Image zoom Jessica Alba's son Hayes Jessica Alba/ Instagram

Image zoom Jessica Alba's daughter Honor Jessica Alba/ Instagram

Image zoom Jessica Alba and son Hayes Jessica Alba/ Instagram

The star went on to stress that all of her family members "consistently wore masks" and "washed/sanitized our hands" during the trip, because "#youractionssavelives."

That doesn't mean it was easy to get her toddler on board, though. "Not gonna lie — lots of negotiating and bribes to get my Hayesie boo (who's 2 1/2 yrs old) to wear his mask, but my lil man killed the @honest mask game throughout the trip! #wearamask 😷" Alba wrote.

"Pic number 4&5 in swipe thru❤️🥰👊🏽— my boy," she added.

Honest indeed sells cotton face masks for both children and adults, offered in a variety of prints. Sold in packs of two, six and eight, the colorful masks retail for $23 to $96.

In the recent summer issue of Reveal, the magazine from Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, Alba and Warren, 41, discussed what their main goals are for their three kids.

"One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a--holes," Warren said. "If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us."

"I don't shy away from setting boundaries and routines," Alba added. "They have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table — those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves."