The Honest Company founder shares daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 4, with husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba Says Her Kids Teased Her About Her TikTok with Zac Efron: 'They Think I'm a Nerd'

Jessica Alba says her kids don't shy from sharing what they really think!

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur revealed what she did to be labeled a "nerd" by her children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alba explained that she and Zac Efron had teamed up to costar in videos for a tourism campaign for Dubai, where she was inspired to make a TikTok dance video during the work trip.

"'You're a professional dancer so this will be really easy for you, I'll just show you the moves,' " Alba recalled of her remarks to the actor, 34. "And literally, one second, this fool picked it up and did it perfectly."

The lighthearted clip, which was posted in August 2021, shows the two stars dancing in sync and went viral with over 46 million views.

Jessica Alba makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

When she got back from her trip, the Honest Company founder said she tried to "be chill" while sharing the exciting social media moment with her three kids. Alba shares daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 4, with husband Cash Warren.

"They were like, 'Oh, Mom, why is he in a video? Why do you know him?' " she recalled. "Like, why are you in the presence of someone that's cool?"

"I'm like, 'Don't you know who I am?!' " the Fantastic Four star said with a laugh.

"They don't know who you are!" DeGeneres, 64, joked.

Jessica Alba Instagram Credit: Jessica Alba Instagram

According to the actress, though she's tried to explain the significance of her role in the 2003 movie Honey (in which she starred as a dance teacher with dreams of making it big as a choreographer), her experience hasn't clicked with her kids just yet.

"Every time they tell me I'm a terrible dancer and make fun of me, I'm like, 'Do you know I created this move? The basketball move?' " she explained, mimicking the motion. "That's my move, from Honey."

"They think I'm a nerd," she joked.

"And then my daughter, the older one, she's like, 'Mom, it's just so embarrassing whenever you try to prove to us that you're cool,' " Alba added. "Yeah, I guess I'm that person."

Later in the conversation, the host joked that "it's one of the reasons I don't have children, there's no respect."