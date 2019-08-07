Mom of Three Jessica Alba Jokes That Her Kids Have 'Exploded My Body' — but 'I'm Cool with It'

After three children, Jessica Alba is more confident about her body than ever before.

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, 38, posed for InStyle‘s upcoming 25th anniversary issue that honors many of its past cover stars, talking to the magazine about what has changed in her mindset since her first cover in June 2007. (Her latest was in July 2018.)

“Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure,” Alba says. “I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn’t in order to be accepted. I allowed other people’s ideas of who they thought I should be to define me.”

“Who am I now? I give zero f—s. I have three children. They’ve exploded my body, and I’m cool with it,” she adds, laughing. “And I know I’m smart. I don’t care what everybody else thinks. I’m good, girl. I’m good.”

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18554" href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba/" title="Jessica Alba"] for InStyle's 25th anniversary issue, on sale Aug. 16 Paul McLean/LGA Management

Image zoom Julianne Moore covers InStyle's 25th anniversary issue, on sale Aug. 16 PHIL POYNTER

As a mom to son Hayes Alba, 19 months, plus daughters Haven Garner, who turns 8 on Tuesday, and Honor Marie, 11, the star says her dedication to her company means her kids didn’t know she was an actress at first.

“I’ve actually met a surprising number of people over the years who know me only from Honest. Even my kids didn’t know I was in the entertainment industry because I took a step back from it once they could walk, talk and be in the world,” Alba tells InStyle.

“It wasn’t until recently that they were like, ‘Wait, why are you on a magazine cover? That’s awkward, Mom,’ ” says the L.A.’s Finest actress, continuing with a laugh, “And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I do this other thing sometimes.’ “

Image zoom Jessica Alba and family Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Alba’s second InStyle cover wouldn’t be for six years after her first. By then, she had married movie producer Cash Warren and they had welcomed their two daughters.

“For the first time in my life I was really embracing my womanhood,” recalls the Sin City star of that time period. “I was in my early 30s, and it had taken up until then for me to feel confident in my body.”

“I also stopped allowing myself to be objectified in the press through a male’s perspective. Screw that, man,” she continues. “It’s okay to be sexy. It’s okay to wear a short skirt or a loud print if I feel like it because I own it in my own way. I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good.”

“My son, Hayes, was just 7 months old when I shot my most recent InStyle cover, last July [2018], and if I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising,” Alba says, “but instead I thought, ‘This is where I’m at. This is my life. And this is my body.’ “