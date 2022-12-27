Celebrity Parents Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light' Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 10:39 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and candy canes as they smile together for the cute photos. "Merry christmas and happy holidays from our fam to yours 🤍🎄✨ sending sooo much love and light! ❤️," she captioned the snaps. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties' Last month, the mom of three shared a series of photos of her family dressed to the nines for Thanksgiving. "The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽," Alba wrote alongside the photos of her husband and their three kids. In October, the actress shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring Warren and their kids. "Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," Alba captioned the photo series. Jessica Alba/Instagram Earlier this year, the actress, 41, appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting. "The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much." "But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."