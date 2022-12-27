Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 10:39 AM
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer.

The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14.

On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit.

In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and candy canes as they smile together for the cute photos.

"Merry christmas and happy holidays from our fam to yours 🤍🎄✨ sending sooo much love and light! ❤️," she captioned the snaps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the mom of three shared a series of photos of her family dressed to the nines for Thanksgiving.

"The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽," Alba wrote alongside the photos of her husband and their three kids.

In October, the actress shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring Warren and their kids.

"Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," Alba captioned the photo series.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-alba" data-inlink="true">Jessica Alba</a> and her children
Jessica Alba/Instagram

Earlier this year, the actress, 41, appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZTlvAvNYW/?hl=en jessicaalba Verified The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽
Jessica Alba Posts Thanksgiving Photos With Husband Cash Warren and Kids: 'The Most Grateful' 
Jessica Alba and her children
Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties'
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Are Mechanics for Son Hayes' Monster Truck on Halloween
Jessica Alba Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/
Jessica Alba's Girls Look All Grown Up as Actress Shares New Family Photos with Husband Cash Warren
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkRS3aBpnMY/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Jessica Alba/Instagram
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her 'The Shining' Halloween Costume
Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jessica Alba family
Jessica Alba Says Allowing Her Kids to Make Mistakes Is the 'Hardest Part of Being a Parent'
Jessica Alba family
Jessica Alba Dines Out with Her 'Favorite Humans,' Husband Cash Warren and Their Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkv_fiLpbR/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Texas Christmas Celebration with Her 3 Kids and Niece Cora
Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmXAA0pixp/. Tori Roloff/Instagram
Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmnUYXyMJoD/. Nick Lachey/Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Share a Kiss While Their 3 Kids Pose with Santa: 'Merry Kissmas'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmX6JSRIYvI/?hl=en. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cml__yJLDDO/. Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Christmas with Daughters Hope and Haley in Matching Pajamas: 'Merry Merry'
Phelps Family Christmas
Michael Phelps and Sons Dress as Elves on Christmas for Sweet Family Photo