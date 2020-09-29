Jessica Alba Praises Her 3 'Adaptable' Kids for Their Behavior During Recent Summer Road Trips

Jessica Alba tells PEOPLE that she's grateful for "seeing how my kids operate in the world and how they take in new experiences pretty seamlessly"

Jessica Alba couldn't be prouder of how her children behave in the face of the unknown.

″We went on two road trips recently as a family just to get the kids out of the house during this pandemic and get us all out of these Groundhog Day kind of routines,″ says Alba, 39, saying she's grateful for ″seeing how my kids operate in the world and how they take in new experiences pretty seamlessly.″

″And even though we threw them into so many different types of situations that they've never been in before, they're pretty adaptable. And also they know what they need to feel safe," she adds.

For Haven, ″she has her sounds and she has her [baby dolls], these three babies. And as long as she had that she was good,″ Alba tells PEOPLE.

″And then for Honor, she has her one baby, Marina — this doll that I made her when she was little — and she just needed that and then her sketchpad, and they were pretty good,″ she shares.

The Sin City actress says she's also ″really, really grateful″ that while she and Warren, 41, are ″still raising″ their kids, ″so far they're turning out okay.″

″I'm just grateful for that. You never know how it's going to go," Alba notes.

At home, Hayes is into Peppa Pig (″He will say 'water' with a British accent out of nowhere,″ Alba says), Haven loves making videos for her ″fake YouTube channel″ and Honor is growing up so fast — a fact that was pointed out by a family friend who told the preteen she was ″taller than [her] mom now.″

″I was like, 'No, she's not.' And he was like, 'Yeah, Honor is taller than you. Of course she is,' ″ recalls the mother of three. ″I was like, 'What do you mean? What are you talking about?' ″

Honor's height took her mom by surprise, as Alba had been ″measuring her [during the pandemic], because I remember her waking up one morning and she came down at like 11:30 and I was like, 'Where have you been? Did you really just wake up?' And she was like, 'Yeah.' ... And I was like, 'You look taller.' ″