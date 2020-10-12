Jessica Alba caught up with her Never Been Kissed costar Drew Barrymore and shared their parenting stresses

Jessica Alba Jokes About Going on Week-Long Break to Get Away from Her Kids: 'I've Had Enough'

Jessica Alba can relate to many parents who are finding it hard to catch a break as stay-at-home orders continue and schools continue over Zoom during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, the actress and businesswoman, 39, caught up with her Never Been Kissed costar Drew Barrymore and shared similar parenting stresses.

"Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," said Alba, who is mom to son Hayes Alba, 2½, and daughters Haven Garner, 9, and Honor Marie, 12.

To escape from their day-to-day duties, Alba and close friend Kelly Sawyer planned a mom vacation. "[We're] gonna go away for a week and I don't really know what we're getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore because I've literally had it. I've had enough," the mom of three said, laughing.

Along with being peppered with questions from her kids and making them dinner every night, Alba said she is looking forward to the getaway. "They all come down on me," the L.A.'s Finest star said of her children's many inquiries throughout the day.

"And then I started nagging. I'm nagging and I'm that person," she joked as she explained how her kids and husband Cash Warren respond to her moods.

"They're like, 'Mom, your tone, you're so mean,' " Alba recalled. "And Cash is like, 'Gosh I guess I'm going to go back in my man room.' I'm like, 'What else is new?' Just disappearing for me to deal with everything. So yes, it's been fun, it's been really fun."

Alba and Barrymore, who shares daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7½, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, also related to their recent parenting hurdle of putting their girls to bed.

"My 9-year-old, she doesn't want to go to bed. It's a fight every night," Alba shared as Barrymore replied: "It is? I'm in hell right now."

Alba added that her daughter Haven blames her mom's late dinner times as the reason for her inability to keep to her bedtime schedule. "You know you need to go to bed, kid. This isn't a thing," the Honest Company co-founder remembered telling her middle child.