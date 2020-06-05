L.A.'s Finest star Jessica Alba has more than 5 million followers since joining the popular video app

Jessica Alba Joined TikTok to Bond with Her Kids: 'I Wanted to Do Something They Were Into'

Jessica Alba has been touted as the reigning queen of TikTok for her dance moves, but the L.A.'s Finest star says it's all about bonding with her kids.

"That's why I even went on it in the first place," the mom of Hayes Alba, 2, Haven Garner, 8½, and Honor Marie, 12 on Sunday, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"I wanted to do something they were into even if it was out of my comfort zone," Alba says of her kids with her husband of 12 years, producer Cash Warren.

The Honest Company mogul, 39, often teams up with her daughters and Warren, 41, for dance routines — much to her husband's playful chagrin.

"He's only pretending," Alba says, laughing. "The girls and I have fun and we bond and they're like, 'Daddy, do one with us.' Because they love it."

The actress especially loves being able to come "to their level," which "is important for their confidence," she adds. "And not always just thinking that everything I like is what's right."

Alba admits it takes her a bit longer to nail the dance numbers, but she's constantly inspired by her girls. "They learn them in one second! For me it takes forever," she says.

"But it's really creative too. They're directors. They do the transitions and it's storytelling. I just think it's really fun," the Sin City actress explains.

As for Warren, Alba says he prefers to play virtual golf with his friends but she can usually rope him into learning a few new moves. "He'll go and play golf for two and a half hours," she says.

"When it gets on my nerves, he'll do a TikTok with me," Alba jokes.