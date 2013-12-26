Jaime King and Jessica Alba embrace in front of the Christmas tree while King sweetly snuggles infant son James Knight.

Talk about Christmas cheer!

Jaime King and Jessica Alba embody the holiday spirit in this shot King posted to her Instagram account Wednesday night. The duo share an embrace in front of the Christmas tree while King sweetly snuggles infant son James Knight.

King also declared that her longtime friend has an extra-special role in her son’s life: Godmother.

“With James Knight and his Nina (Godmother),” King captioned the photo, then added, “Thank you Jess for your unending love and light – we are so grateful for you.”

The Hart of Dixie star, 34, and husband Kyle Newman welcomed little James Oct. 6 — two months after King’s Star Wars-themed baby shower.

Since his birth, King has not made a secret of her struggle to balance mom and professional duties, but she has made one thing clear: family comes first.

“I’m from the mid-west so for me, it’s all about family,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “It’s always been about family.”