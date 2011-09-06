Family Photo: The Alba-Warrens - Tutu Cute!
The 3-year-old sported a tutu and mismatched flip-flops for a lunch date with parents Jessica Alba and Cash Warren on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif.
We’re loving Honor Marie‘s look!
The actress, 30, and her husband have been sure to spend plenty of solo time with Honor since the birth of little sister Haven Garner three weeks ago.
Warren even posted a photo of mom and daughter over the weekend, captioning it, “Saturday night storytime.”