Jessica Alba: Honor Is Ready to Grow Up, 'Drink Vino and Drive'

As Jessica Alba prepares to welcome her second child “very soon,” her firstborn — 3-year-old daughter Honor Marie — is prepping for a milestone on her own: adulthood!

“She’s excited, she says she’s going to actually be the mommy [and] I’m going to be the grandma. That’s the way she phrases it,” Alba, 30, shared during a Monday visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. “My girlfriend asked her, ‘Are you excited about being a big sister?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, because I’m going to be a grown-up. I’m going to drink vino and drive.'”

Joking that she and husband Cash Warren make for “great examples as parents,” the Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World actress is still quick to lay down the law — especially when it comes to Honor’s love of all things dress up.

“I had to explain to her that only certain types of girls are allowed to wear plastic heels outdoors,” she laughs. “So she’s allowed to only wear her princess plastic heels indoors. I can’t really tell her why yet!”



And while she may be feeling like she’s on the brink of growing up, Alba admits the threat of a timeout — the couple “don’t believe” in spankings or other punishments — still strikes a chord with her daughter.

“We give her timeouts whenever she’s naughty. She says, ‘Am I getting a timeout in the bathroom with the lights off?'” Alba explains.

“Because just timeout in the bathroom isn’t bad enough and even though she’s in a lit bathroom that has big windows … it makes it seem that much worse. I’m like, ‘You’re going to have timeout in the bathroom,’ and then I’m like, ‘With the lights off!'”