Jessica Alba's Launching 'Literally the Sweetest' Baby Shower Gifts that Have Something for Mom Too

Courtesy Honest Company

Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is known for having the sweetest diaper prints, but as she’ll be the first to tell you, her upcoming collection is “literally the sweetest” – because they teamed up with candy boutique Sugarfina on a limited-edition line of candy-print diapers, bibs and gift sets that include gummies in the same motif. The result? Baby shower gifts that have “wow factor,” Alba tells PEOPLE: “I can’t think of a better company to partner with when thinking of the perfect baby shower gift, because you get something for mom and something for baby. The adorable prints, we have bibs that match the prints on the diapers, and then we have little gummies as well that match the prints, and so it all just ties together.”

Sugarfina co-founder Rosie O’Neill said she was especially excited for the partnership because she’d been giving her own version of it as a gift for years. “My go-to baby shower gift was a tower of Mama & Baby Bears alongside an Honest diaper cake,” she said. “It always gets such a great reaction and it’s part of the reason I knew this collaboration would be a big success.”

Alba says that she and O’Neill considered six different themes before landing on the butterfly-print “Sweet Thing” and teddy-motif “Boo Bear” designs for the bib-and-candy gift sets and matching diapers, and both are excited to see the reaction, especially for moms like Alba who are “always struggling” to find a creative gift for moms-to-be. And both women know that their products are big hits at showers – Alba says her diapers get a great response because “you use them every single day, but you’re making it a more delightful experience,” while O’Neill reports that many women give her candy as favors or use it in candy bars at the party. (Alba is one of them – she featured Sugarfina among the treats at the shower she threw for a friend last year.)

Courtesy Honest Company

O’Neill also says that it was a longtime wish-list item to be able to collaborate with Alba on a project like this: “Jessica is one of the female entrepreneurs who really inspired me to start and build Sugarfina. We’ve crossed paths a few times at L.A. entrepreneur events … We’ve always wanted to do a fun baby collaboration and as we started working on the concept, The Honest Company was our dream partner.”

And the timing couldn’t be better, O’Neill adds, because Alba’s got a super-cute diaper model already in the family. And you can bet you’ll see him sporting a pair of the latest looks when they hit Honest.com and select Nordstrom stores on Oct. 2. “He’s just the cutest. It’s so sweet being able to try out all the new products on him,” Alba says of enlisting her 8-month-old to show off the goods. “He’s such a happy boy, such a trooper. I feel like we’ve been taking his picture from day one, so he’s really used to it now.”