Jessica Alba Says Honest Company Is Donating 3 Million Diapers for Families amid Coronavirus

Jessica Alba is helping give back to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic in a big way.

The actress and businesswoman called in to The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition on Thursday, where she revealed that the Honest Company, which she co-founded, had made a sizable donation because many “families who are out of work” are having “to choose between diapers and a meal and they shouldn’t have to.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’ve donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products,” said Alba, 38. “That is the No. 1 need for families right now who are living in poverty but also families who are out of work.”

Honest is one company that is still serving customers because, as Alba explained, it’s “an essential business.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because where their diapers and wipes and shampoo and hand sanitizer is gone at the stores, they can go to our website and they’re getting subscriptions of our products, our cleaning products, everything, and they can just get it,” she said. “And we have a very rigorous way that we deliver to people and make sure that the workers are safe.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Happy Birthday, Hayes! Jessica Alba Throws Adorable Llama-Themed Party for Son’s Second Birthday

Alba’s husband Cash Warren popped in to say hi to host Jimmy Fallon a little ways into the interview, where he revealed that his clothing company Pair of Thieves had been pitching in for the cause, too.

“We’re trying to do our part,” said Warren, 41. “To date, we’ve donated all the profits from our website to buying relief needs, relief supplies, for those on the front line. Thus far we’ve donated about 20,000 masks. We’ve bought lunch for nurses and people in the ER at various hospitals.”

“We’ve got another shipment of 10 to 20,000 masks coming in and we’re gonna donate those as well,” he shared.

Alba also told Fallon, 45, that anyone wishing to donate to Honest to help supply products for those in need can visit honest.com/donate to make a contribution.

Image zoom Jessica Alba (L) and Cash Warren with their kids Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Shares Her Favorite Beauty Essentials



The worldwide number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, surpassed 1 million on Thursday and is currently sitting at 1,056,777 as of Friday afternoon, according to a Johns Hopkins database. The university reports that 55,781 have died as a result of the virus.

As of Friday morning, The New York Times reports at least 244,228 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States — the most of any country in the world at more than twice as many cases as the second-place nation, Italy. In the U.S., 6,257 people have died.

Approximately 4 billion people — or half the world’s population — are under lockdown orders to help curb the spread of the virus, according to the Times.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.