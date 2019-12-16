Jessica Alba Talks 'Cozy' Holiday Plans with Her Husband and Kids: 'We're Going to Have a Staycation'

Jessica Alba is looking forward to a “cozy” Christmas with her husband and kids.

On Sunday, Alba, 38, and her husband Cash Warren and their daughters Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and 11-month-old son Hayes made their red carpet debut as a family of five at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party (presented by FRAME and UBER), where the L.A.’s Finest star opened up to reporters about her upcoming holiday plans.

“We usually travel,” Alba said. “This year, we’re going to stay here and be cozy.”

The star revealed her family usually vacations with Baby2Baby co-president Kelly Sawyer and “we all share a house.”

“This year, we’re going to stay here in one house for three days and have a staycation,” Alba added.

In addition to looking forward to her own holiday festivities, Alba is happy to spread the Christmas cheer with others.

Alba, one of Baby2Baby’s board members and longtime supporters, explained that the holiday party allows her to “give people a Christmas they wouldn’t otherwise be able to have.”

“We feel really fortunate,” Alba continued. “Just to be able to give a great experience. It’s also because the families get to come together. We get to connect on a human level.”

The charity provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities.

Alba has long been a believer in paying it forward.

In November the star reflected on her humble upbringing and how the lessons she learned as a child have influenced how she parents.

“All the odds were stacked against me. I’m a girl from a blue-collar family. My parents were teens when they had me. I had no silver spoon in my mouth,” Alba told Parents magazine.

“But I still found a way to be successful in a business that wasn’t open-armed to a Mexican girl,” she added. “So, my whole life I’ve always just wanted to pay it forward.”

Amid her and Warren’s busy schedules, the couple make sure their three kids know the value of hard work. “If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, ‘Do you like your life? Because it’s not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That’s why you take care of your stuff,’” Alba explained to Parents.