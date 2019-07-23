Jessica Alba Shares New Photos of Her Adorable Son Hayes: 'This Kid Crushes Me'

Jessica Alba can’t get enough of her sweet son Hayes Alba.

On Tuesday, the actress, 38, shared a gallery of photos of her 18-month-old boy — who, along with daughters Haven Garner, 7½, and Honor Marie, 11, she shares with her husband, Cash Warren.

“This kid crushes me,” Alba wrote, adding a trio of heart emojis.

In the pictures, Alba captured Hayes in a series of adorable moments. A few shots showed Hayes running and playing outdoors. Another had Hayes relaxing on a tropical beach.

Perhaps the cutest was Hayes wearing a blue chef’s hat, giving the camera major side-eye.

Alba’s dedication to her children has been apparent since she welcomed Honor in 2008. She regularly discusses instilling values of hard work in the trio, a parenting technique influenced by her own humble upbringing.

“If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, ‘Do you like your life? Because it’s not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That’s why you take care of your stuff,’ ” Alba said in an interview with Parents magazine in November 2018.

” ‘And guess what? If you don’t work hard, your life won’t always be like this,’ ” added the Dark Angel alum. ” ‘You’ve got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well.’ I’m hardcore about that.”

Those lessons seem to have paid off regarding her daughters’ work ethic, too, as Hayes’ big sisters have taken to helping their parents out with baby duties since his arrival on Dec. 31, 2017.

“They’re at the age when they’re playing with American Girl dolls and it’s like a real-life American Girl doll. It’s kind of like the perfect age, age 7 and 10, to have a little baby around,” Alba told PEOPLE last September of Haven and Honor.

“They like to feed him. They like to play with him. They like to pick him up. They like to sing to him, give him a bath. They like to do all the things,” the mother of three added — but there’s one exception: “Diaper changing is probably the only thing they don’t like to do.”