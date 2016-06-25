Jessica Alba's 4-year-old daughter Haven graduated from preschool on Friday, and Alba showed all on Snapchat

Jessica Alba shared an adorable series of pictures and videos on Snapchat, while at her 4-year-old daughter Haven‘s preschool graduation on Friday.

The strawberry blonde tot smiled bright in the Snaps, waving to her mom during the opening of the Montessori school’s ceremony.

Dressed in the school’s official blue t-shirt and khaki shorts, Haven said the pledge of allegiance, and beamed during a shot while holding her diploma.

The 35-year-old actress added rainbow and sunflower stickers to the stories, including statement illustrations like “Can You Not,” “OMG,” “Awesome” and of course, “Love.”

Alba, who also has a 7-year-old daughter Honor Marie with husband Cash Warren, included a part of a speech from one of the school’s female teachers — whom she deemed “Havie’s fave teacher.”

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to make a living this way,” the teacher said, “and I want to thank you the parents for giving me the honor of teaching your amazing children.”

After the ceremony, Alba and Warren, 37, headed off to the Los Angeles premiere of Seoul Searching. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last month.

The comedy, set in 1980s Korea, had an ’80s prom theme, which Alba rocked in a gold-belted, long-sleeve, low-cut black dress, gold-studded short boots and gold Octavia Elizabeth earrings.

Inside, actor Ken Jeong gave an opening speech, which Alba captured part of on video. “I love Ken Jeong” she captioned the post, using a heart emoji.

Later on, she dined at Indian gastropub Badmaash in downtown L.A.

Last year, Alba said she liked capturing every moment of her daughter’s lives on Snapchat.

“They’re just so funny to me,” she told PEOPLE. “To me, it’s all groundbreaking, but they’re just average, funny, sweet little girls.”