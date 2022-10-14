Jessica Alba is combining good food and family!

On Friday, the actress shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring her husband and their three children.

"Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," the Honest Company co-founder, 41, captioned the photo series.

The first photo shows the family of five posing together, with husband Cash Warren leaning into 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie. Honor's head leans against little brother Hayes Alba, 4½, who is being held by Alba, whose other arm is around daughter Haven Garner's waist.

Alba also shared a variety of shots with just her girls, including one of the actress alone with Haven, 11.

Earlier this week, Alba showed her love for combining food and family in a new cooking video with Seattle chef Matt Broussard on Instagram, featuring a "very special guest" — Haven!

Together, the three set out to make Kimchi Quesadillas. After a few takes of explaining the dish, the mom and daughter laughed throughout the whole process.

As they made the homemade tortillas used in the quesadilla, Alba recalled making tortillas with her own grandmother as a child.

"When I was little, I used to make tortillas with Gamma Gamma," she told her daughter. "She taught me how to make tortillas and I used to make them all the time with her."

In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the actress opened up about her decision to go to therapy with both of her daughters, and the positive impact it has had on the girls.

"I was like, 'Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes,' " she recalled telling her girls.

"'Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble – let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?' "