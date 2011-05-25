Jessica Alba Gets Busy Planning Honor's Third Birthday

"I've been planning [her birthday party] from here," Alba, 30, told PEOPLE in Washington. "She likes playing dress-up, so there's definitely going to be a playing dress-up element to it."

Jessica Alba isn’t going to let a thing like lobbying Congress stop her from the important business of planning her daughter Honor‘s third birthday party.

As spokesperson for Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families Coalition, the expectant actress has been on Capitol Hill this week, asking members of Congress to push forward a bill that would increase the safety of chemicals used in common household products.

But Honor, who turns 3 on June 7, still has Mom’s attention.

“I’ve been planning [her birthday party] from here,” Alba, 30, told PEOPLE in Washington. “She likes playing dress-up, so there’s definitely going to be a playing dress-up element to it.”



Getting dressed up was not on Alba’s mind when she vacationed in Mexico earlier this month. She was spotted in a bikini top and sarong, with her baby bump in full view. She didn’t think twice about the exposure because, well, she didn’t think anyone was looking.

“It’s the only thing that kind of fit!” Alba said, laughing. “And there was nobody around, except for photographers in boats, I guess. There was nobody around where I was.”

People will be watching for the return of Alba’s post-baby figure once her second child, due this fall, arrives. If good genes have anything to do with it, she’ll bounce back quickly.

“My grandmother was amazing,” Alba said. “She would go home in the clothes that she wore before she got pregnant with all five of her kids. It’s definitely good genetics, but she also worked through all of her pregnancies. Just being on your feet and moving probably helped.”

But body will have to come after baby. Alba has plenty of things to look forward to before the return of her fantastic figure — namely, having a newborn again.

“Aww…” she cooed at the prospect. “They’re little peanuts! They’re just the best. Their smell, and the cuddling! They’re so sweet.”