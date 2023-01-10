Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday

Jessica Alba's son enjoyed a special day surrounded by family and friends, including his grandparents Mark and Cathy Alba

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 11:27 AM
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Photo: Jessica Alba Instagram

Jessica Alba's little boy celebrated his 5th birthday at the happiest place on Earth!

The actress, 41, shared a series of photos from her family's recent trip to Disneyland where they celebrated son Hayes' birthday surrounded by loved ones.

In the first snap, the family of five — Alba, husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14 — sweetly pose together with Sleeping Beauty's castle in the distance.

Alba's family was joined by additional family and friends for the trip, including Alba's parents, Mark and Cathy.

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the Fantastic Four star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the mom of three spent Christmas with her family and shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend.

In the snaps, for which the family of five wore matching red Christmas pajamas, the couple's kids enjoyed s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and candy canes as they smiled together for the cute photos.

"Merry christmas and happy holidays from our fam to yours 🤍🎄✨ sending sooo much love and light! ❤️," she captioned the snaps.

The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."

Related Articles
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Tamera Mowry Family Christmas
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Family Gets All Dressed Up for Christmas Photo Shoot — See the Pictures!
Nicky Hilton Celebrates Daughter Teddy's 'Happiest Birthday' with Family Trip to Disneyland
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZTlvAvNYW/?hl=en jessicaalba Verified The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽
Jessica Alba Posts Thanksgiving Photos With Husband Cash Warren and Kids: 'The Most Grateful' 
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmfNfSivzWd/ torispelling Verified It’s a Shiny Brite Christmas 🎄 this year… - Thx to my Christmas bestie @jeannaloveschristmas who created this OMG tree and mantle. It’s the perfect mix and homage to a vintage Christmas but new and modern. All shiny brite ornaments from the ahhhmazing @christopherradkoco {you made this vintage at ♥️ girls Christmas dream come true!}. And, all beautiful ribbon and silver shatterproof ornaments by @farrisilk {always love Christmas with you} and the beautiful white trees and stars by @sullivanshomedecor {love you always!} And, thank you @kingofchristmas for our amazing tree, garland, and wreath. #christmastree #christmasdecor #christmas2022 #familychristmas 4d
Tori Spelling Shares Video Decorating Tree with Friend: 'Still Very Much in the Christmas Spirit'
Savannah Guthrie family Christmas
Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmDrZSLZZt/. Meghan King /Instagram
Meghan King Opens Up About Being a Single Mom on Christmas as She Shares Photos with Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlLvFduz1P/ hayley_hubbard Verified ‘Twas the night before Christmas 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄 3d
Tyler Hubbard and Family Spend Christmas Eve Baking Gingerbread Cookies — See the Cute Photos!
Nicole Scherzinger Shares Photos from her ‘Ohana Ugly Sweater Christmas Party’ in Hawaii
Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates Christmas with 'Ohana Ugly Sweater' Party in Hawaii
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Shares Photos with Kids amid Christmas Trip to Brazil: 'So Good to Be Back Home'
Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jessica Alba and her children
Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline