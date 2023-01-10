Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday

Jessica Alba's little boy celebrated his 5th birthday at the happiest place on Earth!

The actress, 41, shared a series of photos from her family's recent trip to Disneyland where they celebrated son Hayes' birthday surrounded by loved ones.

In the first snap, the family of five — Alba, husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14 — sweetly pose together with Sleeping Beauty's castle in the distance.

Alba's family was joined by additional family and friends for the trip, including Alba's parents, Mark and Cathy.

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the Fantastic Four star.

Last month, the mom of three spent Christmas with her family and shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend.

In the snaps, for which the family of five wore matching red Christmas pajamas, the couple's kids enjoyed s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and candy canes as they smiled together for the cute photos.

"Merry christmas and happy holidays from our fam to yours 🤍🎄✨ sending sooo much love and light! ❤️," she captioned the snaps.

The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."