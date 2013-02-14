Jessica Alba Loves to Bring Her Daughters to Work

The actress says that motherhood has made her "much more picky" about her acting choices.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 05:42 PM
Jessica Alba is slowing down her acting to career to focus more on being a mother of two.

“I used to work basically 11 and a half months out of the year on location, and now I don’t,” the actress, 31, explained recently at the Escape from Planet Earth press junket in Los Angeles. “I’m really much more picky with the roles that I take.”

When she is working — whether on set or at The Honest Company office — Alba usually comes with a mini-entourage: her daughters Honor Marie, 4½, and Haven Garner, 18 months.

“I bring them with me,” she explains. “[Honor is usually] playing in the kids’ corner and running amok bothering everyone, throwing paper airplanes at their desks — but they love it!”

While Honor certainly knows how to have a good time when she accompanies Mom to work, she doesn’t fully grasp what exactly it is Alba does for a living.

“To her, Mommy going to work is her sitting in a trailer and me [filming], or it’s me at my office,” notes Alba. “I think she thinks it’s all my job. She doesn’t know the difference!”

— Gabrielle Olya

