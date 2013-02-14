Jessica Alba Loves to Bring Her Daughters to Work

The actress says that motherhood has made her "much more picky" about her acting choices.

Mark Davis/Getty

Jessica Alba is slowing down her acting to career to focus more on being a mother of two.

“I used to work basically 11 and a half months out of the year on location, and now I don’t,” the actress, 31, explained recently at the Escape from Planet Earth press junket in Los Angeles. “I’m really much more picky with the roles that I take.”

When she is working — whether on set or at The Honest Company office — Alba usually comes with a mini-entourage: her daughters Honor Marie, 4½, and Haven Garner, 18 months.

“I bring them with me,” she explains. “[Honor is usually] playing in the kids’ corner and running amok bothering everyone, throwing paper airplanes at their desks — but they love it!”



While Honor certainly knows how to have a good time when she accompanies Mom to work, she doesn’t fully grasp what exactly it is Alba does for a living.

“To her, Mommy going to work is her sitting in a trailer and me [filming], or it’s me at my office,” notes Alba. “I think she thinks it’s all my job. She doesn’t know the difference!”