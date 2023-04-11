Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!

Jessica Alba is getting in some R&R with her family of five

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 12:09 PM
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with Her Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break
Jessica Alba family. Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is enjoying a break from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life with her family.

Posing with her family amid their Hawaiian vacation, the Honest Company co-founder, 41, smiled in a red dress, leaning into daughter Honor, 14, who is now taller than her.

Husband Cash Warren stands with an arm around each of his daughters, with 11-year-old Haven quickly catching up to her sister's height. Standing in front of Warren, 44, is son Hayes, 5.

"Island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴," Alba captioned a sweet set of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, the family of five joined for a special day at Disneyland to celebrate Hayes' 5th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the Fantastic Four star.

Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Instagram

The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."

Related Articles
Jessica Alba Family Disneyland
Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Family Photos from Disneyland Trip to Celebrate Son Hayes' 5th Birthday
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Alba Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Cash Warren: 'I've Loved You More and More'
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZTlvAvNYW/?hl=en jessicaalba Verified The most grateful for my mains 🤍🙏🏽
Jessica Alba Posts Thanksgiving Photos With Husband Cash Warren and Kids: 'The Most Grateful' 
Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren, Cash Warren, Hayes Alba Warren and Honor Marie Warren attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at Montage Beverly Hills on December 15, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
No guesses needed where we spent the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Minnie Mouse Ears in Selfie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr., Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Jessica Alba at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on March 7, 2023 at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France.
Jessica Alba Admits She 'Wrestles' with Her Kids Having a Different Upbringing Than She Did
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl Admits She 'Didn't Know How to Raise' Kids in L.A., Shares Why Family Moved to Utah
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Alba and her children
Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties'
Jessica Alba Shares Photos as She Loads Up on Food and Family Fun: 'Enjoying All the Things' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjs7x_RLqjv/
Jessica Alba's Girls Look All Grown Up as Actress Shares New Family Photos with Husband Cash Warren
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Are Mechanics for Son Hayes' Monster Truck on Halloween
Jessica Alba, Honor Warren
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her Mom in Photo with Sister Haven at Ulta Beauty
Haven Alba haircut
Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change
Honest Renovations Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis
Jessica Alba to Host New Home Improvement Show 'Honest Renovations' with Pal Lizzy Mathis