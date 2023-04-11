Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!

Jessica Alba is enjoying a break from the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life with her family.

Posing with her family amid their Hawaiian vacation, the Honest Company co-founder, 41, smiled in a red dress, leaning into daughter Honor, 14, who is now taller than her.

Husband Cash Warren stands with an arm around each of his daughters, with 11-year-old Haven quickly catching up to her sister's height. Standing in front of Warren, 44, is son Hayes, 5.

"Island time w my mains ❤️✌🏽💥🌴," Alba captioned a sweet set of photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In January, the family of five joined for a special day at Disneyland to celebrate Hayes' 5th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

"Celebrating our 5️⃣ year old with the squad! 🥳🎉 love the mems we create @disneyland with the whole fam and our besties 🤍 #thisis5 👍🏽 #happybirthdayhayes 🥰," wrote the Fantastic Four star.

Jessica Alba Instagram

The actress appeared on an episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast last year to discuss her experience raising both a teenager and a toddler and shared what she believes is one of the most challenging parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she explained in February. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it, they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she continued. "So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with."