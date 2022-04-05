"Good eats with my favorite humans," Jessica Alba captioned a dining-out photo gallery with husband Cash Warren and their kids Hayes, Haven and Honor

Jessica Alba Dines Out with Her 'Favorite Humans,' Husband Cash Warren and Their Kids

Family date night!

Jessica Alba dined out with husband Cash Warren and their three kids over the weekend, sharing photos from their visit to Haidilao Hot Pot on Instagram Monday.

In the first snapshot, the 40-year-old actress and Honest Company co-founder gives a thumbs-up — as does her youngest, son Hayes Alba, 4.

Subsequent images show Warren, 43, flashing a smile at their table, and the couple's daughters Haven Garner, 10, and Honor Marie, 13, leaning in close for a sister shot.

"Good eats with my favorite humans 🥢🍲 #weekendvibes #fam #haidilao #hotpot 👍🏽🤘🏽," Alba captioned the carousel.

Jessica Alba family Honor and Haven Warren; Cash Warren | Credit: Jessica Alba/Instagram

Alba recently opened up about raising kids and shared what she believes is one of the "hardest" parts of parenting.

"The hardest part about being a parent is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," she said on the Feb. 11 episode of Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

"But I also like it — they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges and it's meant to bring them out the other side," Alba continued.

"So, yeah, that's impossible. That's one thing that I definitely struggle with," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Alba Balances Family, Fun and Her Career By "Focusing on What Matters"

To keep her happy marriage with Warren on track, Alba — who tied the knot with the producer and entrepreneur in 2008 — previously said incorporating dates night has been beneficial to their success as a couple.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she recalled to PEOPLE in September 2021. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

The twosome additionally "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return," the actress said at the time.