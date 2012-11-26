Celebrity Hand Me Down: Haven and Honor Warren's Print Dress

Jessica Alba's daughter Haven wears the same Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent dress her sister Honor wore in 2010.

Being the baby sister of one of Hollywood’s most trendsetting tots sure has its benefits. Just ask Jessica Alba‘s youngest daughter, Haven Warren.

On Nov. 3, we spotted the 15-month-old cutie wearing a black cardigan, patterned tunic top, black leggings and gray Mary Jane flats while out grabbing breakfast with her family in Beverly Hills. And something seemed strikingly familiar.

FameFlynet; Ramey

After a little digging, we realized why. Haven was wearing the same Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent‘s geometric print dress that her big sister Honor, 4, wore with cowboy boots in October 2010.

Not only are we slightly envious of the girls mini style (admit it, you’d love a few of their pieces in your size too!), but we give major props to Alba for remixing items she already owns to create brand new looks.