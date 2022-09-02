Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Starting Middle and High School: 'Not So Baby Girls'

Jessica Alba is seeing her girls off to their new schools.

The Honest Company co-founder shared photos of her daughters during the first week of school in an Instagram post Thursday. In the caption, she celebrated both 14-year-old Honor Marie and 11-year-old Haven Garner's new beginnings.

"My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of three photos of the two girls posing in front of their front door.

Honor opted for a loose fitting striped t-shirt and denim shorts with white sneakers, while Haven wore a black cropped polo shirt with high-waisted denim shorts and black and gray sneakers.

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes Alba, 4 ½.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue earlier this summer, Alba opened up about going to therapy with both of her daughters and the positive impact it has on their relationships.

"I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," she explained. "That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, 'I don't want to talk anymore.' And I'm like, 'We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.' "

"'Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble – let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you? And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?' "

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, the 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur revealed what she did to be labeled a "nerd" by her children.

Alba explained that she and Zac Efron had teamed up to costar in videos for a tourism campaign for Dubai, where she was inspired to make a TikTok dance video during the work trip.

"'You're a professional dancer so this will be really easy for you, I'll just show you the moves,' " Alba recalled of her remarks to the actor, 34. "And literally, one second, this fool picked it up and did it perfectly."

"Every time they tell me I'm a terrible dancer and make fun of me, I'm like, 'Do you know I created this move? The basketball move?' " she explained, mimicking the motion. "That's my move, from Honey."