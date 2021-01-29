Jessica Alba Says Daughters Honor & Haven 'Love' Making TikToks but Husband Cash Warren 'Hates' It
The mom of three tells PEOPLE she "trained" her kids how to make coffee for her in lockdown
Jessica Alba found a quarantine hobby in making viral TikToks — much to her husband's dismay!
The actress and Honest Company co-founder, 39, tells PEOPLE all about how she and her family have managed to stay entertained during lockdown, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9. Alba also shares son Hayes Alba, 3, with husband Cash Warren.
"We learned TikTok," she says, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"
Aside from becoming TikTok aficionados, Alba says she also taught her girls how to maker her coffee, noting which daughter is better at the kitchen task.
"I've trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee. Honor is better at it than Haven," she says. "Haven pretends like she can't, she's like, 'It's just too many steps! I just don't understand!' "
In order to get some peace and quiet while working at home, the actress says she created a workspace in an unlikely area of their house.
"I set up a little mini office in my closet. It's the place I can't hear my kids yelling or screaming or doing their normal sort of stuff [like] asking me for things in the middle of a meeting," says Alba.
"Instead they like to FaceTime call me ... and I'm like, 'Stop FaceTiming me in the middle of the meeting!' It's embarrassing."
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in October, Alba joked that she needed a getaway from her family after spending so much time together in quarantine.
"Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," she said at the time.
To escape their day-to-day duties, Alba and close friend Kelly Sawyer planned a mom vacation. "[We're] gonna go away for a week and I don't really know what we're getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore because I've literally had it. I've had enough," the mom of three said, laughing.
