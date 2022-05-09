"Happy mother’s day from me and two of my biggest blessings - thank you for making me a mama. sending so much love and light," Jessica Alba shared on Instagram

Jessica Alba's Daughters Look All Grown Up in Sweet Mother's Day Video

Jessica Alba and her daughters reflected on the lessons they learned from each other in honor of Mother's Day.

The Honest Company co-founder, 41, posted a video with her daughters — Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10 — in which the trio show off their close bond. Alba also shares son Hayes Alba, 4, with her husband Cash Warren.

"Happy mother's day from me and two of my biggest blessings - thank you for making me a mama. sending so much love and light," she captioned the video.

In the clip, the former L.A.'s Finest actress reveals that being a mother is "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Her daughters then share what they appreciate about their mother and what they have taught her.

"What I love about you, Mom, is you give us a safe space to be ourselves and then we give you lessons to be [a] better person," Honor shares.

"Oh really, like what? What kind of lessons? Tell me," Alba responds.

"Learning how to talk about your feelings because we talk about ours," Honor says.

Haven also thanks her mom for providing a safe space and adds that she gives Alba "patience."

The Fantastic Four lead concludes the video by sharing the traits she most loves about her daughters and how she changed from becoming a mother.

"You do give me patience and you teach me compassion and empathy because you two couldn't be more exactly who you are and so different from each other and definitely different from me," she says. "I've had to learn so much about going with the flow. It's important to flow with life and be in the moment. I love how sweet and compassionate and considerate you guys are."

Later in the day, Alba also posted a photo of her family spending time together at the Scared Space in Summerland, California.

"Magical #Mothersday w my girls and sissy #thesacredspacesummerland," she captioned the snap.

Earlier this month, Alba celebrated her 41st birthday with a dance party. Alba shared a video of her star-studded event on Instagram and thanked the people around her for making the day so special.