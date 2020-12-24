Jessica Alba Teams Up with Daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, 9, to Share DIY Gift-Wrapping Inspiration

Last-minute gift-wrapper? Jessica Alba and her girls have some tips to make your gifts look like you've had them wrapped for months with this fun YouTube tutorial.

The Valentine's Day actress, 39, provides some Christmas DIY inspiration in a new YouTube video, in which she's joined by daughters Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9. Alba — who also shares son Hayes Alba, 3 next week, with husband Cash Warren — supervises as her kids demonstrate how to decorate wrapping paper and make crafty ornaments to adorn gifts.

But first, the trio engages in playful banter over who should conduct the video's introduction.

"No, let me do it, let me do it," Haven insists to her older sister. She then takes a few takes to say cheerfully, "1, 2, 3 — Hi guys, welcome back to my mom's YouTube channel."

Alba says her "special guests" taught her how to master YouTube, and explains that this video will show viewers how to take their "gift-wrapping game up a notch." While working on homemade wrapping paper with Honor, Alba asks her eldest if she remembers what they asked for at Christmastime last year.

"Candy," Honor says, as her mom says with a laugh, "That's all you wanted!"

The banter continues: When Alba asks Honor if she's "being a hater" while the actress puts finishing touches on a bow, Honor replies, "No, you're a hater. That's where I get it from, if I get it from anybody."

"Whoa! Aggressive," says Alba.

Later, as the mom of three helps Haven with her seasonal crafts, the 9-year-old reclaims the hot-glue gun, telling Alba, "You always take over my job." Alba then, while supervising, says, "Okay, don't wanna take over your job," and sips from a glass full of her "DIY secret" to get through the project.

After Alba gets slightly burned by the heated glue, Haven apologizes, before adding, "Trust me. If you don't trust me then... I don't know what is going to happen because you're the mom."

Wrapping up the video, Alba stands beside her girls and their finished products, telling viewers, "This has been really fun for Honor and Haven. This has been basically the best time of their lives, they've never had more fun in a video, ever."

"That was a bit of an exaggeration, but..." says Honor.

When the sisters get in a brief argument over personal space, Mom steps in to warn the kids that Santa Claus is watching. "So you know that Santa Claus doesn't come when you guys are being bad, so when you guys fight," says Alba, "somebody's watching."