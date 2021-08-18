Jessica Alba Has Figured Out How to Deal with Her Daughters' Back-to-School Anxiety, and We're Taking Notes
According to a survey recently conducted for Office Depot, more than half of parents and teachers are feeling more anxious about returning to school than they did before the pandemic. But those parents also said that one of the main ways they're overcoming those feelings is by making sure their kids are well-prepared for the year to come. As Jessica Alba gets ready to send all three of her kids, Honor (13), Haven (10), and Hayes (3½ ), to school this fall, she took a minute to tell PEOPLE how she's making this transition easier for her family, and for others.
"For me, the health aspect of COVID is much more at the forefront of my mind," the 40-year-old actress and Honest Company founder tells PEOPLE of her current worries. "But for the kids, a lot of their stuff is still really social. They really care about what their friends think. It's the more social-emotional [issues] — bullying, and being made fun of and fitting in, doing well and grades...I try to talk to them about what's within their control and try not to expose them to too much that's sort of out of their control."
Often, Alba and husband Cash Warren will deal with these worries by keeping open a dialogue with their kids at dinner and before bed. When Honor started middle school, her anxiety ramped up in the mornings before school too, which led to a new routine.
"We just try to do a relaxing ritual or listen to a meditation or have some tea, to calm the nerves," Alba says. "And we had to find [breakfast] foods that are calming for her and don't make her stomach upset."
"I have oatmeal every day," Honor chimes in, helpfully joining her mom's interview for a moment.
Clean Classrooms Offer Peace of Mind
Alba figured out a very practical way she could help parents with pandemic back-to-school anxieties. Like other parents, she's worried about COVID, but also concerned that using harsh chemicals to clean and disinfect classroom surfaces multiple times a day could adversely affect kids and teachers. So she created a Back to School Classroom Kit: two bottles of Honest Disinfecting Spray (which uses hydrogen peroxide instead of bleach to kill germs), two bottles of hand sanitizer spray, four packages of alcohol wipes, and a bottle of hand sanitizer gel, for $49.99.
"I thought it would be great if we could just give the parents peace of mind that their kid is in the classroom [where the teacher] is using clean products that are safe, and then also relieve the teacher from having to purchase those products. [They can] instead focus on the kids and the stuff that's going to enhance their learning," Alba explains.
As a bonus incentive, through Baby2Baby, Honest is donating a bottle of hand sanitizer to families living in poverty for every cleaning product purchased. "It's important, as much as possible, to show up for those kids and their families."
Back-to-School Style Looks So Familiar
Though she's got cleaning products marked off her list, Alba admits she still has some shopping to do for her kids this year. So far, she has taken only Haven shopping for new clothing, since it was her 10th birthday last Sunday (August 15).
"I feel like we're pretty efficient," Alba says of her family's back-to-school shopping routine. "There's only so many stores that my kids even like, and they have a style. So I'm like, 'OK, cool. You like those pants? Get them in two colors. Keep it moving.'"
"Literally, everything they're wearing is everything that I used to wear," Alba says of her daughters' styles. The girls are very into Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens, and baggy pants that were oh-so-cool in the '90s, too.
Lest you think these celebrity kids are spoiled and sport only couture, they're actually more of a basics-at-Target kind of family. Lately, Haven has been wearing clothing from Cotton On, which is all about soft, comfortable sweats, graphic T-shirts, and jeans. Alba says Urban Outfitters is "the high end" of their retailers, and Honor recently wore these retro patchwork BDG jeans from the store in a back-to-school Instagram video with her mom.
Hayes, meanwhile, isn't quite ready for the whole production of back-to-school fashion.
"He's just going to get filthy anyway in preschool, so I'm not as concerned with him," Alba says of her youngest. "He changes a few times a day because he's usually soaked. I don't know how he gets soaking wet or covered in sticky stuff or mud."
As for school supplies, Honor and Haven are all set with Hydro Flask water bottles (two apiece, since water fountains are off limits at their schools these days) in the pockets of one more throwback product: JanSport backpacks.
"Actually, my first [ad] campaign I ever did was a JanSport campaign," Alba says. "They did not think it was cool when I told them that. They were not impressed at all. They're like, 'Why are you telling me this, Mom?' I was like, 'I don't know, to tell you stuff about me.'"
Honest Beauty Recs from Honor and Haven
Though they can deliver such harsh dismissals the way only adolescent girls can, deep down, Honor and Haven are also quite loyal to their mom and her company. Alba gave PEOPLE the rundown of each girl's skincare routine using Honest Beauty products.
For Haven, that means washing daily with the Gentle Gel Cleanser and moisturizing with Hydrogel Cream. Then, she applies clear lip balm and clear Honestly Healthy Eyebrow Gel.
"Her eyebrows are basically the color of her skin, but it just gives her a little something so she feels like her sister," Alba says of Haven's fondness for the brand's eyebrow gel.
Honor uses the Daily Calm lightweight moisturizer, which gives her sensitive skin a matte finish. She applies Honestly Healthy Serum-Infused Lash Tint, Vibeliner eye liner, Crème Blush, the eyebrow gel in taupe or brunette, and the Gloss-C lip gloss in plum (if she's not going to be wearing a mask).
We imagine Alba's heart must swell every time she thinks about her daughters using her products, but the fact is, that's become a little commonplace for their family.
"Their whole life, I've been testing products on them, so they're so used to it by now," she says. But she does get a little thrill when she catches them recommending Honest to their friends.
"They don't talk about it," Alba says. "They're just like, 'Oh, try this. Have you tried that?' That's when I always get kind of proud."
