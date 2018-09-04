Jessica Alba Shares Photos from Daughters' First Day of School — See Honor's Fun Highlights

Jessica Alba‘s girls are growing up so fast!

Decked out in their academic best, Haven Garner, 7, and Honor Marie, 10, are all smiles as they pose together before heading off to their first day of school.

Noticeably, Honor is rocking a stylish hairdo, with fun highlights on the ends of her locks. She also wears camouflage pants and a colorful jacket, while Haven sports pigtails and a blue backpack.

Jessica Alba/Instagram

“My babies all grown 💔 😫,” wrote Alba, 37, to accompany the Tuesday snapshot, tacking on the hashtags, “#5thgrade,” “#2ndgrade,” “#schoolsbackinsession” and “babygirls.”

Haven and Hayes Warren Jessica Alba/Instagram

During a recent mother-daughter trip to Italy, Alba and husband Cash Warren‘s oldest child first debuted her new hairstyle.

Ahead of their vacation, Honor accompanied her mom to an event where the Honest Company co-founder moderated a discussion panel consisting of four other businesswomen.

The youngster gave an impassioned speech discussing female empowerment and the gender wage gap in the U.S. with a resounding, “Women should have the same opportunities as men.”

Alba recently chatted with PEOPLE about Haven, Honor and 8-month-old son Hayes Alba, sharing that the biggest thing she has learned from her own parents that she and Warren, 39, are passing down to their kids is the value of working hard for what you want.

“Things aren’t gonna always come easy in life and anything that’s worth having, you have to work for,” she said. “I wasn’t naturally really good at anything, so it always took a great deal of effort to accomplish anything for me.”

The star added, “It’s just a good life lesson for my kids.”