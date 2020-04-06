Jessica Alba's Daughter Shares Sweet Story About Favorite Doll from Her Childhood — Sewn by Mom!

Jessica Alba‘s daughter Honor Marie still has a favorite doll, thanks to her crafty mama!

In a “Story Time” video posted to her YouTube channel on Thursday, the actress and businesswoman was joined by Honor and her younger sister Haven Garner, 8½, where they recounted the sweet tale behind Honor’s favorite childhood plaything that Alba made when her oldest child was going through a mermaid phase.

“It may not be the prettiest thing, but I put my heart and my love into it,” Alba, 38, said of the colorful mermaid doll, named Marina. “She is a little wrecked [now].”

The L.A.’s Finest star went on to explain that she got a doll-making kit from The Little Seed and “sewed the legs together” to create a fin and added more colors of yarn hair.

“I was really young when I got [the first doll], but then I lost it on a plane and I got really sad,” Honor added. “And then Mommy made me a new one and I was really happy when she made me a new one. Honestly, right now, I like the new one better. I like her eyes better, I like her lips better.”

Alba then showed the new doll — complete with “punk rock” hair, a drawn-on top and a bejeweled tail — to their viewers, as a smiling Honor said, “She’s so cute. She’s my favorite. I sleep with her every night.”

Image zoom Jessica Alba with daughters Honor (L) and Haven Jessica Alba/Youtube

Aside from their story times, Alba and her girls have been spending time at home together social distancing from others by practicing self-care with products from her Honest Company and hitting the gym.

In one fun Instagram video, the Sin City actress wore a pair of striped workout leggings and matching sports bra as she and Honor, dressed in a T-shirt and black leggings, performed a choreographed routine to Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown.”

“Got another workout in — trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note,” Alba captioned the March 21 clip.

She tacked on the hashtags, “#momanddaughter,” “#workout,” “#stayhome,” “#stayhealthy” and “#staystrong.”

Last week, Alba revealed during a call-in to The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition that Honest, which she co-founded, had made a sizable donation because many “families who are out of work” amid the COVID-19 pandemic are having “to choose between diapers and a meal and they shouldn’t have to.”

“We’ve donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “That is the No. 1 need for families right now who are living in poverty but also families who are out of work.”

Honest is one company that is still serving customers because, as Alba explained, it’s “an essential business.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because where their diapers and wipes and shampoo and hand sanitizer is gone at the stores, they can go to our website and they’re getting subscriptions of our products, our cleaning products, everything, and they can just get it,” the star said. “And we have a very rigorous way that we deliver to people and make sure that the workers are safe.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.