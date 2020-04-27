Jessica Alba and Daughter, 11, Wear Matching Swimsuits and Dance During 'Best' Birthday Weekend

Image zoom Jessica Alba (L) and daughter Honor jessica alba/ tik tok

Jessica Alba's daughter Honor Marie is the spitting image of her mother!

The duo celebrated Alba's birthday over the weekend, ahead of when she officially turns 39 on Tuesday, alongside the rest of their family: Alba's husband Cash Warren and younger children Hayes Alba, 2, and Haven Garner, 8½.

In one video shared to TikTok and cross-posted to the actress and Honest Company co-founder's Instagram, she and Honor sport matching brown two-piece swimsuits and wide-brim sunhats, performing near-identical dance moves to "Hustle & Flow" by ZaeHD & CEO.

"Twinning my baby boo #Honorcita #momanddaughter #happyathome #backyardlife #fyp #dance #sundayfunday w my fam bam," Alba captioned her TikTok post.

Her Instagram post including the video also featured photos of her family enjoying the warm, sunny weather. She wrote, "Heart is full — almost my bday and weekend w fam bam was by far the best in a hot minute. — Honor taught me this new dance for @TikTok. We didn't bicker as much and spent quality time together 🌞."

Alba and her brood have been spending a lot of time at home together as of late, social distancing from others amid the coronavirus pandemic by practicing self-care with products from her Honest Company, hitting the gym and making fun videos.

In one March clip, the L.A.'s Finest actress wore a pair of striped workout leggings and matching sports bra as she and Honor, dressed in a T-shirt and black leggings, performed a choreographed routine to Lipps Inc.'s "Funkytown."

"Got another workout in — trying to make the most of staying home … not gonna front, today was a bit of struggle, but we ended on a high note," Alba captioned the March 21 clip.

She tacked on the hashtags, "#momanddaughter," "#workout," "#stayhome," "#stayhealthy" and "#staystrong."

Earlier this month, the actress and businesswoman was joined by her daughters for a "Story Time" video posted to her YouTube channel, where they recounted the sweet tale behind Honor's favorite childhood plaything that Alba made when her oldest child was going through a mermaid phase.

"I was really young when I got [the first mermaid doll], but then I lost it on a plane and I got really sad," Honor added. "And then Mommy made me a new one and I was really happy when she made me a new one. Honestly, right now, I like the new one better. I like her eyes better, I like her lips better."

Alba then showed the new doll — complete with "punk rock" hair, a drawn-on top and a bejeweled tail — to their viewers, as a smiling Honor said, "She's so cute. She's my favorite. I sleep with her every night."

