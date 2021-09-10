Jessica Alba on What She's Learned as Mom to Teenage Daughter Honor: 'You're Gonna Be Wrong'

Jessica Alba has already learned a thing or two as the mom of a teenager.

In an exclusive first look at Monday's episode of the Rachael Ray Show, the actress 40, shares her wisdom on parenting teenagers, recalling from her own experience as mom of 13-year-old daughter Honor Marie.

Asked to give advice for parents of "tweeners into teeners," Alba confidently says, "Here's the thing — you're gonna be wrong."

"They don't want you to even be right. And in fact, when they talk to you, they don't even really want to get your opinion, they just want to talk," she adds. "That's what I've learned. It's not about any advice or opinions. They just want you to say like, 'Yes, wow.' "

Alba, who also shares daughter Haven Garner, 9½, and son Hayes Alba, 3½, with husband Cash Warren, goes on to joke that her youngest child is a "nice break from the drama."

"The 3-year-old is amazing, he just loves dump trucks and diggers and he just wants to play," she says of Hayes as host Ray, 53, bursts into laughter.

Earlier this month, the Honest Company founder shared a gallery of photos on Instagram documenting Honor's first day of eighth grade.

The teen wore a green sweater and a denim skirt for the big day, smiling for the camera, and hugging Alba in one snapshot.

"Honor's first day of 8th grade 📚✏️ A proud (& obviously crying 😫) mama," Alba captioned the post.

In June, Alba celebrated Honor's 13th birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you," wrote Alba at the time.

"I'm sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can't push pause," the proud mom continued. "So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo."

"You choosing me to be your mama has been one of the greatest gifts in life baby girl!" Alba added. "I hope your teens are everything you hoped for and more, remember to soak up every moment. I love you with my whole heart and soul. ~your mom."