Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her Mom in Photo with Sister Haven at Ulta Beauty Jessica Alba took her two daughters, Honor, 14, and Haven, 11, to Ulta Beauty to see her Honest Beauty products in the store for the first time Photo: Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba is sharing a special moment with her girls! The Fantastic Four star, 41, brought her two daughters, Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, to Ulta Beauty on Monday where they saw Alba's Honest Beauty line displayed in the store for the first time. Alba, who also shares son Hayes, 4, with husband Cash Warren, documented their trip to the beauty store on Instagram. She also shared a sweet photo posing with her daughters outside of the shop on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Alba is sandwiched between her daughters, as Honor stands inches above her mom. "Went with my girls 👯♀️ and homie 🫶🏽 to see my products in store @ultabeauty for the first time 🧡 seeing Honor + Haven's reaction was adorbs & gave me all the feels 🥹," Alba captioned her Instagram video. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall' The Honest Company co-founder has previously mused over how tall her firstborn is getting, recently sharing a picture of the mother-daughter duo standing side by side. In the shot, the pair posed together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wrapped her arms around her mom, who wore a bra top and blazer with pants. "My (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl 💖," Alba captioned the Instagram photo. Last week, the actress shared a video on Instagram in which Haven revealed she got a dramatic new haircut, going from her original waist-length style to now having shoulder-length hair. In the clip, Haven tugged on two long pigtails of her red hair before revealing to viewers that she cut them both off. When showing off her new mature-looking hairdo, Haven flashed a big smile for the camera. "Sooo Havie did a thing last weekend 😱🤗 she decided to chop ✂️✂️ off some of her hair so she could donate it 🥹🧡," wrote Alba.