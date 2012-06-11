Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Turns Four!
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's eldest daughter turned 4 this past Thursday, and the family celebrated with a party on Saturday in Beverly Hills.
Happy birthday Honor Marie Warren! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren‘s eldest daughter turned 4 this past Thursday, and the family celebrated with a party on Saturday at Kidville in Brentwood, Calif. “Happy 4th bday my angel,” the proud papa Tweeted, sharing a photo — 9-month-old daughter Haven Garner included — gathered around a glittery purple cake topped with candles.
The actress shared her own photo on Honor’s actual birthday. “[With] the bday girl! She insisted on ‘ballet arm,'” Alba, 31, wrote. “Happy Bday to my sweet little princess – 4 years ago I learned the true meaning of love.”
