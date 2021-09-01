Jessica Alba says she's a "proud (and obviously crying) mama" as she hugs her teenager while sending her back to school

Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor, 13, Is All Grown Up in First Day of School Photos for 8th Grade

Jessica Alba's eldest is an eighth grader!

On Wednesday, the Honest Company founder, 40, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram documenting 13-year-old daughter Honor Marie's first day of school. The teen wore a green sweater and a denim skirt for the big day, smiling for the camera, and hugging Alba in one snapshot.

"Honor's first day of 8th grade 📚✏️ A proud (& obviously crying 😫) mama," Alba captioned the post.

Alba — who also shares daughter Haven Garner, 9½, and son Hayes Alba, 3½, with husband Cash Warren — celebrated Honor's 13th birthday in June by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"My teenager!!!! This is 13! Honor -yes you are way taller than me already, which you love to remind me. But you have a heart of gold, you are filled with compassion, you are wicked smart, silly, hilarious, and so kind... I'm just so proud of you," wrote Alba at the time.

"I'm sorry that whenever I look at you too long, I burst into tears - they are happy tears because the love is so deep and so profound and sad that I can't push pause," the proud mom continued. "So you are gonna have to accept my emotional outbursts boo."