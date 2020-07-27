Jessica Alba and Daughter Honor, 12, Film Hilarious ASMR Video While Eating Acai Bowls

At one point, Honor hilariously told her mom, "This is going to be the cringiest video in the whole world"

Jessica Alba and her daughter Honor Marie never fail to share adorable moments together — even when they're whispering.

In the latest video on the actress' YouTube channel, she and her pal Lizzy Mathis are joined by Honor, Alba's 12-year-old daughter with husband Cash Warren.

During the 6-minute video, the trio sit down in Alba's kitchen to eat Acai bowls together while performing ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and involves a tingling sensation in the body that typically arises from whispering.

"Today we have a very special episode and a very special guest," Alba says. "Honor-cita-mama-mita. I don't think she likes it when I call her that, but it's okay because I pushed her out of my body."

After they all take a bite from their respective Acai bowls, the mother-daughter duo recalls trying the fruit-infused meal for the first time when they were in Brazil.

"I didn't like them til the last day," Honor tells her mom.

The teen then shares to Alba and Mathis, 37, that she would rate her mom's Acai bowl a 4/10 — much to the disappointment of Alba.

"That's not nice, Honor," Alba responds.

As Alba and Mathis joke around together, Honor gets embarrassed and tells the duo, "This is going to be the cringiest video in the whole world."

Once the trio finishes up their meal, Alba thanks her daughter for joining, just as Honor is getting ready to get up and walk away.

"Wait, excuse me," Alba tells Honor, before planting a big kiss on her cheek to finish the video.

In images Alba posted to social media, the Honest Company co-founder posed with her three kids in the car and outside as they all rocked their own face masks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Family vacay in #jacksonhole #wyoming — wow! What a magical place 🙌🏽✨," Alba wrote.

