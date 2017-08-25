Inside Jessica Alba's Mystical Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash for Daughter Haven: 'Any Excuse to Throw a Fun Party!'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"One of the things that I love most about being a parent is throwing birthday parties that my kiddos will remember forever," Jessica Alba tells PEOPLE

Jessica’s Alba‘s daughter Haven Garner is 6!

Over the weekend, the actress and Honest Company co-founder threw a backyard bash for her younger child, who celebrated her actual birthday on Aug. 13. The unforgettable festivities were unicorn-themed — perfect for a little girl who brings a regular dose of magic into her family’s lives.

“One of the things that I love most about being a parent is throwing birthday parties that my kiddos will remember forever,” Alba, 36, tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from her little girl’s magical day.

“Haven’s party was inspired by The Honest Company’s Unicorns Training Pants pattern — you can literally find inspo anywhere,” adds the third-time mom-to-be. “We used this pattern as a starting off point for the entire day.”

Guests had a blast playing a Pin the Tail on the Unicorn game that Alba printed from LittleLegelDesigns and swinging at a piñata she got from Etsy, filled with goodies from Amazon and Paper Source.

It was all hands on deck to prep beforehand! “Haven, Honor and I had so much fun decorating, from making ‘Baby Unicorn Fur’ cotton-candy labels to stuffing the unicorn piñata the night before,” Alba says.

Of course, no summer soirée is complete without pool time — and the actress made sure to nab one of 2017’s most recognizable icons: a #FLOATY Rainbow Unicorn Float.

Between pool activities and on-land games, partygoers noshed on Vito’s Pizza and chicken wings, carrots and celery from Wingstop.

Dessert options included cotton candy from Amazon, plus a sparkly spread by Cake Creamery: “unicorn horns” (a.k.a. upside-down ice-cream cones decorated with sprinkles) plus unicorn-inspired cupcakes, cake pops, cookies, macarons and more.

The crown jewel? A two-tier unicorn confection — also by Cake Creamery — featuring a waterfall of frosting flowers, multicolored accents and a big gold horn on top.

For Alba, the celebrations were extra memorable because they also brought her back to her own childhood.

“I still remember the sleepover parties and rollerblading parties that my parents threw for me when I was little,” she says. “Even if we didn’t have money, my mom always knew how to make us feel so special.”

“And of course, I love any excuse to throw a fun party!” she adds.