Jessica Alba's Daughters Haven and Honor Look All Grown Up in Family Photo: 'GNO with My Besties'

Jessica Alba is spending an evening out with her girls!

The actress, 41, shared a new photo on Instagram Wednesday as she and her daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, prepared for a girls' night out together. Alba's 4-year-old son Hayes also popped into the photo, wearing pajamas while his mom and sisters dressed up for their outing.

Honor and Haven looked all grown up as they sported fashionable styles while posing next to their mom, who looked chic in a black mini-dress adorned with gold buttons. Haven wore a yellow plaid mini skirt with a black cardigan while Honor rocked a leather blazer and a black and white mini skirt.

"GNO with my besties 👯‍♀️🤍" Alba captioned her post.

The Honest Company co-founder shares her three kids with husband Cash Warren.

Last month, Alba shared photos on Instagram of her and Warren dressed as mechanics to coordinate with their son Hayes, who was decked out as a monster truck for Halloween.

"This monster truck 🚙🛻 and his mechanics 🛠️🛞 are trick-or-treat ready👻🎃," she captioned the series of photos.

Hayes paired his truck costume with a trucker hat, with his mom and dad posing on either side of him working on his tires in mechanic jumpsuits.

The Fantastic Four star previously shared photos from her trip to Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles in an Instagram photo carousel featuring Warren and their three children.

"Last week, eating our way through @familystylefest x @thehundreds and enjoying all the things 🌮🍭🌯🍔🥟," Alba captioned the photo series.