Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change

The Honest Company co-founder is mom to son Hayes, 4, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 01:48 PM
Haven Alba haircut
Photo: Jessica Alba/TikTok

Jessica Alba's daughter Haven is rocking a new hairstyle!

On Friday, the actress, 41, shared a video on TikTok in which her 11-year-old daughter reveals she got a dramatic new haircut, going from her original waist-length style to now having shoulder-length hair.

In the clip, Haven tugs on two long pigtails of her red hair before revealing to viewers that she cut them both off. When showing off her new mature-looking hairdo, Haven flashes a big smile for the camera.

Earlier this month, Alba celebrated Haven's 11th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram featuring photos and videos throughout her childhood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yesterday we celebrated my Havie baby as she turned 1️⃣1️⃣ 🎉🎂🎈🥳 I am so proud of the beautiful human this leo 🦁angel is 🥹 an old soul, able to see through all the ish, the most kind, intelligent, happy, positive human 🧡," wrote Alba.

"Haven, nothing is out of your reach - you can do anything you set your mind to as long as you keep following your ♥️ and trusting your gut," she continued. "I got your back forever kiddo - keep doing your thing, I'm here cheering you on 🥰 your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance."

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes, 4, and daughter Honor, 14.

The Honest Company co-founder recently shared a sweet photo with daughter Honor, musing over how fast her firstborn is growing up.

In the shot, the pair posed together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wrapped her arms around her mom, who wore a bra top and blazer with pants.

"My (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl 💖," Alba captioned the Instagram photo.

Related Articles
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Daughters Look All Grown Up in Sweet Mother's Day Video
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation: 'Off to High School, Baby Girl!'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Jessica Alba Reveals She Now Goes to Therapy with Both Daughters: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 14th birthday
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's 14th Birthday with Sweet Montage: 'Where Did the Time Go?'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Haven's Graduation. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeobIPkFfRY/?hl=en
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Haven's Elementary School Graduation: 'Excited for Your Next Chapter'
Jessica Alba makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Jessica Alba Says Her Kids Teased Her About Her TikTok with Zac Efron: 'They Think I'm a Nerd'
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba Marks 14 Years of Marriage to Cash Warren: 'Always Found Our Way Back to Each Other'
Jessica Alba family
Jessica Alba Dines Out with Her 'Favorite Humans,' Husband Cash Warren and Their Kids
Honest Renovations Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis
Jessica Alba to Host New Home Improvement Show 'Honest Renovations' with Pal Lizzy Mathis
Jessica Simpson daughter Maxwell Drew
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Is All Grown Up as She Strikes a Pose in New Photo
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Hits the Dance Floor as She Celebrates Her 41st Birthday: 'Thanks for All the Love'
The Most Cringey Parenting Questions with Haven & Cash Warren | JESSICA ALBA
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Reveal Who's Their Favorite Child During 'Cringey' Parenting Q&A
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Her New Puppies: 'Safe to Say the Whole Fam Is Obsessed'
Jessica Alba family
Jessica Alba Says Allowing Her Kids to Make Mistakes Is the 'Hardest Part of Being a Parent'
Jessica Alba's daughter Honor
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor, 13, Is All Grown Up in First Day of School Photos for 8th Grade
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Debuts New Blonde Bob in Cute Instagram Video: 'Another Day, Another Hairstyle'