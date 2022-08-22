Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven, 11, Looks All Grown Up as She Shows Off Dramatic Hair Change

Jessica Alba's daughter Haven is rocking a new hairstyle!

On Friday, the actress, 41, shared a video on TikTok in which her 11-year-old daughter reveals she got a dramatic new haircut, going from her original waist-length style to now having shoulder-length hair.

In the clip, Haven tugs on two long pigtails of her red hair before revealing to viewers that she cut them both off. When showing off her new mature-looking hairdo, Haven flashes a big smile for the camera.

Earlier this month, Alba celebrated Haven's 11th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram featuring photos and videos throughout her childhood.

"Yesterday we celebrated my Havie baby as she turned 1️⃣1️⃣ 🎉🎂🎈🥳 I am so proud of the beautiful human this leo 🦁angel is 🥹 an old soul, able to see through all the ish, the most kind, intelligent, happy, positive human 🧡," wrote Alba.

"Haven, nothing is out of your reach - you can do anything you set your mind to as long as you keep following your ♥️ and trusting your gut," she continued. "I got your back forever kiddo - keep doing your thing, I'm here cheering you on 🥰 your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance."

Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes, 4, and daughter Honor, 14.

The Honest Company co-founder recently shared a sweet photo with daughter Honor, musing over how fast her firstborn is growing up.

In the shot, the pair posed together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wrapped her arms around her mom, who wore a bra top and blazer with pants.

"My (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl 💖," Alba captioned the Instagram photo.