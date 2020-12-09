Jessica Alba and her older daughter, Honor, teamed up for a festive dance routine on TikTok

Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Dance Moves with Daughter Honor in Festive TikTok Video: 'How We Do'

Jessica Alba is crushing the TikTok game!

The L.A.'s Finest star and mom of three, 39, joined her 12-year-old daughter Honor Marie for yet another fun TikTok dance that she shared to social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo dance in cozy pajamas to City Girls' "What We Doin'" while standing in front of the family's fully decorated Christmas tree.

As Alba and Honor show off their dance moves, the actress's youngest child, 2-year-old son Hayes Alba, can be seen in the background playing with ornaments on the tree.

"This is how we do #holidayvibes," Alba captioned the video on TikTok.

The Honest Company mogul also posted the video on Instagram, where many of her famous followers commented on the post and applauded Alba and Honor's dance collaboration. "Cuteness. Wow. Beyond," wrote Selma Blair, while One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz said, "So cute. And where'd u get those red pajamas? 🤩😍."

Alba has been steadily active on TikTok throughout 2020, typically teaming up with Honor and her husband Cash Warren for dance routines. Her account, Yo Mama, has over 5.8 million followers.

In June, Alba told PEOPLE that she joined TikTok to bond with her children.

"That's why I even went on it in the first place," said Alba, who also shares daughter Haven Garner, 9, with Warren, 41. "I wanted to do something they were into even if it was out of my comfort zone."

The Sin City star admitted that while it takes her a bit longer to nail the dance numbers, she's constantly inspired by her daughters. "They learn them in one second! For me it takes forever," she said.

"But it's really creative too. They're directors," Alba added. "They do the transitions and it's storytelling. I just think it's really fun."