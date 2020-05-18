Chop Chop! Jessica Alba Trims Her Daughters' Hair at Home: 'I Cut Myself a Few Times'

Despite a few snafus, "I think I did an okay job," Jessica Alba says of cutting and styling her girls' locks

Jessica Alba can now add amateur kids' hairstylist to her résumé!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder, 39, recently took on a new task at home for the sake of her daughters' locks, sharing a YouTube video on Sunday that showed her cutting and styling 8½-year-old Haven Garner and 11-year-old Honor Marie's hair amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"I cut Honor's hair, styled it, for her school pictures. I think it turned out well!" said Alba, before launching into the process — which she tackled with some virtual assistance from her friend and hairstylist to the stars, Jen Atkin.

"I bow down to hairdressers. That is really not easy at all. Especially with impatient kids who are not trying to sit still," the mother of three told the camera. "Scissors are very sharp; I cut myself a few times."

She then took viewers through the process of cutting Honor's hair, which hadn't been done for "maybe a year and a half" until her recent session.

"I think I did an okay job," said the Sin City actress. "I had to go in and blend Honor's again. It was inspired because Honor has her school pictures. Because of sheltering in place and social distancing, the teachers have asked us to take her ... it's sort of like a senior picture, but for sixth grade."

"I trimmed her hair, blended it, gave her a little [bit of] layers," Alba explained of how she cut the hair of her oldest child, who turns 12 next month, going on to share the styling process and even Honor's skincare process before they took the photos.

After an initial bit of worry ("Why is it uneven?!" Honor asked her mom at one point during the cutting process), the tween was more than happy with her transformation, which resulted in shoulder-length, wavy tresses.

"This is my finished hair," Honor told the camera. "I had to do these photos for graduation, so Mom [cut] it for me. And I really like it, 'cause it has layers."

As for Haven, "Mom cut my hair about 3 inches," the younger girl said in the video, showing off her new look. "I like it better because it's more neat. It doesn't have split ends."